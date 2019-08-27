UrduPoint.com
Man Kills Nephew Over Property Dispute In Lahore

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 33 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 06:22 PM

Man kills nephew over property dispute in Lahore

A man killed his nephew and injured another person over property dispute in Ghaziabad area, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :A man killed his nephew and injured another person over property dispute in Ghaziabad area, here on Tuesday.

Police said that a property dispute was running between one Muhammad Arif alias Saba and his nephews Dilawar and Babar.

The two groups exchanged hot words on the matter, and in a fit of rage Arif opened fire on his nephews. As a result, 26-year-old Dilawar died on-the-spot. His small brother Babar also injured was rushed to the hospital. After the incident, the accused Arif fled the scene.

Meanwhile, the police reached the spot and collected evidence about the incident.

Further investigation was underway.

