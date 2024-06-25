Man kills niece in Jahanian

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) A man allegedly shot at and killed his pregnant niece while she was performing chores at her home, Thatha Sadiqabad in Jahanian on Tuesday.

Accused Abid Ali shot at Gulshan Bibi by pistol and she died on the spot with three bullet injuries. The accused fled the scene soon after.

Police and its forensic teams reached the spot, collected evidence and shifted the body to hospital for post-mortem examination.

Motive behind the killing was not immediately known. Police said that deceased Gulshan Bibi was married to Imtiaz Ahmad Chadhar around one and half years ago and living with him since then at his home at Chak 127/10-R.

Husband Imtiaz said, his wife was attacked and killed without any justification.

DSP Jatoi Imdad Hussain Khan and SHO Thatha Sadiqabad Haroon Ur Rasheed told newsmen that investigation has begun and accused would be arrested soon.

