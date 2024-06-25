Man Kills Niece In Jahanian
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2024 | 11:30 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) A man allegedly shot at and killed his pregnant niece while she was performing chores at her home, Thatha Sadiqabad in Jahanian on Tuesday.
Accused Abid Ali shot at Gulshan Bibi by pistol and she died on the spot with three bullet injuries. The accused fled the scene soon after.
Police and its forensic teams reached the spot, collected evidence and shifted the body to hospital for post-mortem examination.
Motive behind the killing was not immediately known. Police said that deceased Gulshan Bibi was married to Imtiaz Ahmad Chadhar around one and half years ago and living with him since then at his home at Chak 127/10-R.
Husband Imtiaz said, his wife was attacked and killed without any justification.
DSP Jatoi Imdad Hussain Khan and SHO Thatha Sadiqabad Haroon Ur Rasheed told newsmen that investigation has begun and accused would be arrested soon.
APP/qbs/ifi
Recent Stories
Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict
Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave
Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confirmed
PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public
Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation
Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours
TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif
A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact
Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Azm-e-Istahkam continuation of NAP: Minister3 seconds ago
-
GB CM seeks Federal Govt's help in overcoming power crisis22 seconds ago
-
Resident sought court's help to stop generator polluting flat10 minutes ago
-
Korean scientist, ambassador calls on FS10 minutes ago
-
Additional FS underlines significance of regional connectivity10 minutes ago
-
SC adjourns SIC's reserved seats case till June 2720 minutes ago
-
SBCA sealed buildings for unapproved, unauthorized construction2 hours ago
-
Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict2 hours ago
-
Court reserves verdict in PTI founder's plea for marriage case sentence suspension2 hours ago
-
Saeed Ghani took notice of building collapse in Liaquatabad2 hours ago
-
Rs.957.2m fine imposed on 9375 power pilferers in 290 days2 hours ago
-
Minister directs to improve financial position of AUST2 hours ago