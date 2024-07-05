Man Kills Niece Over Character Suspicions
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) A man killed his niece over character suspicions in Kot Momin area, here on Friday.
Police said that Ejaz (45), a resident of Kot Momin, was suspicious about the character of his niece Nazia (28).
On the day of the incident, he shot her dead. Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital for legal requirements.
Police concerned arrested the killer within few hours of the incident and started investigation.
