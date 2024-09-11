Man kills paralyzed wife

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) A man killed his paralyzed wife near here in Gulberg police limits.

A police report said here Wednesday that Muneer Ahmad of Muhammadpura, Tariq road was upset over the long illness of his wife Muniba Begum who had been paralyzed for long.

He attacked with a sharp edged weapon, killing Muneeba on the spot and fled.

Police have shifted the body to a mortuary for autopsy and registered a case on the report of Shahzad Ahmad, a son of deceased woman.