Man Kills Pregnant Wife

Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Man kills pregnant wife

MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) A man allegedly killed his pregnant wife on suspicion in limits of Kot Sultan police station Layyah.

According to sources, accused Khalid, a resident of Jhakar Katcha, allegedly strangled his eight-month pregnant wife Shazia Bibi, with the help of his father Zahoor and brother Ilyas, and threw her body into river.

Police have registered a case and launched probe into the incident.

