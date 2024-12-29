Man kills pregnant wife

MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) A man allegedly killed his pregnant wife on suspicion in limits of Kot Sultan police station Layyah.

According to sources, accused Khalid, a resident of Jhakar Katcha, allegedly strangled his eight-month pregnant wife Shazia Bibi, with the help of his father Zahoor and brother Ilyas, and threw her body into river.

Police have registered a case and launched probe into the incident.

APP/shn