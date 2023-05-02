Man kills pregnant wife in fit of rage

A man has killed his eight-month-pregnant wife at her parent's home after failing to reconcile with her

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :A man has killed his eight-month-pregnant wife at her parent's home after failing to reconcile with her.

Police said on Tuesday that Muhammad Yameen, a resident of Basti Qazi went to his in-laws to placate his angered wife who left the house after a scuffle with him a few days ago. After failing to reconcile, he opened fire in a fit of rage.

Resultantly, his wife, Zahra Bibi, 22, died on the spot, whereas his mother-in-law, Nasreen Bibi sustained critical injuries.

Upon receiving information, DSP Sadar along with the SHO of the police station immediately reached the crime scene, however, the suspect had managed to escape. The injured was shifted to DHQ hospital, while the body was shifted to RHC hospital for autopsy.

Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt to arrest the accused.