UrduPoint.com

Man Kills Pregnant Wife In Fit Of Rage

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2023 | 07:58 PM

Man kills pregnant wife in fit of rage

A man has killed his eight-month-pregnant wife at her parent's home after failing to reconcile with her

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :A man has killed his eight-month-pregnant wife at her parent's home after failing to reconcile with her.

Police said on Tuesday that Muhammad Yameen, a resident of Basti Qazi went to his in-laws to placate his angered wife who left the house after a scuffle with him a few days ago. After failing to reconcile, he opened fire in a fit of rage.

Resultantly, his wife, Zahra Bibi, 22, died on the spot, whereas his mother-in-law, Nasreen Bibi sustained critical injuries.

Upon receiving information, DSP Sadar along with the SHO of the police station immediately reached the crime scene, however, the suspect had managed to escape. The injured was shifted to DHQ hospital, while the body was shifted to RHC hospital for autopsy.

Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt to arrest the accused.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Station Died Wife Man

Recent Stories

US-China Communications 'Pretty Good' Until Balloo ..

US-China Communications 'Pretty Good' Until Balloon Incident - Ambassador

5 minutes ago
 Number of Civilians Killed in Sudan Clashes Rises ..

Number of Civilians Killed in Sudan Clashes Rises to 447 - Doctors' Union

5 minutes ago
 Hollywood writers strike as studio talks collapse

Hollywood writers strike as studio talks collapse

5 minutes ago
 Lucky Cement achieves highest-ever profit

Lucky Cement achieves highest-ever profit

3 minutes ago
 Two-day karate trials for National Games begin

Two-day karate trials for National Games begin

3 minutes ago
 MOFA to facilitate business community in promoting ..

MOFA to facilitate business community in promoting Pakistan's exports

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.