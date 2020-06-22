UrduPoint.com
Man Kills Pregnant Wife In Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 08:08 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :A man, Sunny, allegedly killed his pregnant wife, Alia Bibi, by forcibly giving her poisonous pills over a domestic dispute at her parents' house in village Glotiyaan Kalan, Daska tehsil, on Monday.

According to the FIR, she was married to the accused six years ago and was mother of two boys.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

