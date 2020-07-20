UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Kills Real Brother To Trap Opponents In Murder Case

Muhammad Irfan 20 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 09:26 PM

Man kills real brother to trap opponents in murder case

Muzaffargarh police here Monday managed to unearth a culprit who had killed his real brother and got a case registered against his opponents o take revenge

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Muzaffargarh police here Monday managed to unearth a culprit who had killed his real brother and got a case registered against his opponents o take revenge.

According to Chowk Qureshi Police Station, Abdur Razaq Khar, resident of Mouza Kalhoor, submitted application with Qureshi Police station, mainiting that his brother Siraj Khar was allegedly killed by Khadim Hussain, and Abid Hassan along with another two unknown persons.

The police arrested the accused. However, during investigation, the accused were proved innocent. Abdur Razzaq, had himself murdered his brother. He fired his brother to death. Police arrested Abdur Razzaq and registered case against him . District Police Officer Nadeem Abbas appreciated the performance of the investigation team and announced prizes and commendatory certificates.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Muzaffargarh

Recent Stories

Pakistan resumes anti-polio campaign

17 minutes ago

GI, Law to protect local brands, ensure premium pr ..

9 minutes ago

COVID19 claims 26 lives, infects 546 others: Chief ..

9 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sindh approves setting up of two sp ..

9 minutes ago

Japanese Science Minister congratulates UAE on lau ..

2 hours ago

UK Committee to Publish Report on Alleged Russian ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.