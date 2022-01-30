UrduPoint.com

Man Kills Real Brother, Wife On A Domestic Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Man kills real brother, wife on a domestic dispute

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :A man shot dead his real brother and wife in a domestic dispute at village Darwaza an area of Saddar police station Haripur.

According to Haripur Police sources, Waqas son of Safdar Khan killed his real brother Muhammad Tahir and wife Shazina Bibi and fled away successfully after committing the crime.

The brother of the accused Muhammad Tahir was trying to settle the dispute between his brother and his wife Shazina Bibi which infuriated Waqas and he opened fire and killed both of them.

Police shifted the dead bodies to Trauma Center Haripur where after completion of medico-legal formalities handed over to the family. The accused Waqas was reportedly a drug addict with poor mental health.

Saddar police station Haripur registered a double murder case against Waqas and also arrested him, recovered the weapon used in the murder.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Fire Police Poor Police Station Wife Man Haripur Saddar Family Weapon

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

4 hours ago
 Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

12 hours ago
 Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battal ..

Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battalion in Syria Faces Trial in US ..

12 hours ago
 Two NYC Nurses Charged With Selling $1.5Mln Worth ..

Two NYC Nurses Charged With Selling $1.5Mln Worth of Vaccination Certificates - ..

13 hours ago
 Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>