Man kills real brother, wife on a domestic dispute

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :A man shot dead his real brother and wife in a domestic dispute at village Darwaza an area of Saddar police station Haripur.

According to Haripur Police sources, Waqas son of Safdar Khan killed his real brother Muhammad Tahir and wife Shazina Bibi and fled away successfully after committing the crime.

The brother of the accused Muhammad Tahir was trying to settle the dispute between his brother and his wife Shazina Bibi which infuriated Waqas and he opened fire and killed both of them.

Police shifted the dead bodies to Trauma Center Haripur where after completion of medico-legal formalities handed over to the family. The accused Waqas was reportedly a drug addict with poor mental health.

Saddar police station Haripur registered a double murder case against Waqas and also arrested him, recovered the weapon used in the murder.

Further investigation was underway.