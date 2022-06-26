UrduPoint.com

Man Kills, Several Injured During LG Polls In Sukkur

Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Man kills, several injured during LG Polls in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :A man killed and some were left injured in separate incidents of violence during the local bodies polls on Sunday.

A man was shot dead and three were injured during a clash between JUI and PPP workers in Sukkur.

The two parties were clashing over election proceedings at a polling station in Rohri.

Police were called to diffuse tension as the faceoff between PPP and PTI workers continues at Saleh Pat polling station in Sukkur.

According to officials, polling was stopped in ward 1 while PTI candidate protested the illegal appointment of a male officer in the female booth of ward 4.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has postponed elections in some areas including Ghotki district's Mirpur Mathelo after wrong Names of candidates were printed on ballot papers.

It is mention over here that 647 polling stations for 87,508 voters. Security have been tightened with deployment of 2,438 policemen, 11 companies of the Pak Army on standby and 1,509 Rangers were also deployed.

Meanwhile, Voter counts are going down in Rohri, which has 12 wards, due to very hot weather . The temperature is 47C and it feels like 51C.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Injured Dead Weather Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Army Rangers Election Commission Of Pakistan Man Male Sukkur Ghotki Mirpur Mathelo Rohri Sunday Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Why do I need “RIGHT TO KNOW”?

Why do I need “RIGHT TO KNOW”?

52 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

8 hours ago
 PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cit ..

PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cities on Jul 2

16 hours ago
 Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to co ..

Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to communities: Prime Minister

17 hours ago
 President calls for stronger commitment to address ..

President calls for stronger commitment to address challenge of drug abuse

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.