Man kills sister

KASUR, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :A youth shot his sister dead over a minor issue, in the precincts of Sadr Phoolnagar, here on Sunday.

Police said that Noor Ahmad, resident of Bahram village, had an altercation with his sister Razia Bibi over monetary issue.

In a fit of rage, Noor Ahmed shot at and killed his sister and fled the scene.

The police reached the spot and shifted the body to Rural Health Center (RHC), Phoolnagar.

Police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.