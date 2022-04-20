Man kills sister

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :A woman was killed by her brother over some domestic issue here in Urban Area police limits on Wednesday.

Police said the incident took place in Old Civil Line,Sargodha city where accused Husnain shot dead his sister Sadia over some minor issue and fled from the scene.

The body was handed over to the family after postmortem. A case was registered against the accused while further investigation was underway.