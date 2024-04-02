Man Kills Sister
Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2024 | 03:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) A man killed his sister over some issue near here on Tuesday.
According to Rescue 1122 sources, Javeria was present her home when
the accused gunned down her and fled.
Police reached the spot and shifted the body to a local hospital.
Recent Stories
Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in National Assembly
PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari
Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway
Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024
Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’
Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge
Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi
Football: Italian Serie A results -
Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commission Bill in NA
Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kohat police raid, arrests 30 suspects10 minutes ago
-
Shehbaz Sharif casts his vote in Senate election10 minutes ago
-
13 arrested, weapons recovered10 minutes ago
-
GB Court fixes April 6 to hear Falak Noor Case10 minutes ago
-
Iftar "Dastarkhwan" brings people of all faiths closer in KP20 minutes ago
-
Speaker NA calls on President20 minutes ago
-
Folk singer Shaukat Ali remembered on death anniversary20 minutes ago
-
HEC to conduct USAT test for undergraduate admission20 minutes ago
-
PM directs to build Daanish Schools in all three GB divisions20 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrest wanted robber with stolen items20 minutes ago
-
IT exports increases by 31.79% in February 202420 minutes ago
-
Agricultural development takes priority: Muhammad Sajjad20 minutes ago