Man Kills Sister

Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Man kills sister

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) A man killed his sister over a domestic issue in the area of Balochni police on Wednesday.

According to police, accused Mudasar, son of Yasin, shot dead his sister Amina daughter in Chak No 61-RB over some domestic issue.

The accused managed to flee; however police concerned took the body into its custody and started an investigation.

