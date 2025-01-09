Man Kills Sister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2025 | 12:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) A man shot dead his sister at Chak No 91-SB under the jurisdiction
of Sadar police station on Thursday.
The police said Rubina had been living with his brother Mukhtar after getting divorce
few months ago. The accused gunned down his sister over suspect
and fled.
The police reached the spot and shifted the body to a local hospital.
