Man Kills Sister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Man kills sister

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) A man shot dead his sister at Chak No 91-SB under the jurisdiction

of Sadar police station on Thursday.

The police said Rubina had been living with his brother Mukhtar after getting divorce

few months ago. The accused gunned down his sister over suspect

and fled.

The police reached the spot and shifted the body to a local hospital.

