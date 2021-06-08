Man kills sister for 'honour'

PAKPATTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :A man killed his sister 'for honour' in Chah Ameer Sowarara area, on Tuesday.

According to police, 22-year-old Yasmeen Bibi had eloped with one Muhammad, son of Ismail, of Bahawalnagar, one year back. However, she was brought back through 'panchayat'.

On Tuesday, when her father Muhammad Akram out of house for business and her mother was at a hospital for medical trement, the accused exchanged harsh words with her sister over the elopement issue and, in a fit of rage, strangled her. When she fell unconscious, he electrocuted her to give the killing the colour of an accident.

Police reached the spot after getting information about the incident and shifted the body to DHQ Hospital Pakpattan for postmortem.

Separately, two persons were killed and as many injured in different road accidents.

In the firect incident, a man was killed and another was injured in a road accident near Chak 133/2-L. Police said a speeding trailer hitthe motorcycle of Muhammad Tahir, killing him on-the-spot, while the pillion rider, Muhammad Naeem, was seriously injuredIn the second incident, one Muhammad Siddique was killed and her wife was injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a rickshaw near Chak No 18/9- R. Rickshaw driver was also injured in the accident. The injured were shifted to an area hospital.