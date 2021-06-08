UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Kills Sister For 'honour'

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

Man kills sister for 'honour'

PAKPATTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :A man killed his sister 'for honour' in Chah Ameer Sowarara area, on Tuesday.

According to police, 22-year-old Yasmeen Bibi had eloped with one Muhammad, son of Ismail, of Bahawalnagar, one year back. However, she was brought back through 'panchayat'.

On Tuesday, when her father Muhammad Akram out of house for business and her mother was at a hospital for medical trement, the accused exchanged harsh words with her sister over the elopement issue and, in a fit of rage, strangled her. When she fell unconscious, he electrocuted her to give the killing the colour of an accident.

Police reached the spot after getting information about the incident and shifted the body to DHQ Hospital Pakpattan for postmortem.

Separately, two persons were killed and as many injured in different road accidents.

In the firect incident, a man was killed and another was injured in a road accident near Chak 133/2-L. Police said a speeding trailer hitthe motorcycle of Muhammad Tahir, killing him on-the-spot, while the pillion rider, Muhammad Naeem, was seriously injuredIn the second incident, one Muhammad Siddique was killed and her wife was injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a rickshaw near Chak No 18/9- R. Rickshaw driver was also injured in the accident. The injured were shifted to an area hospital.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Business Driver Road Road Accident Wife Man Bahawalnagar Pakpattan

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Observes World Ocean Day

5 minutes ago

SEC reviews CFD’s Q1 of 2021 general budget

6 minutes ago

Commander Azerbaijan Naval Forces Called On Chief ..

11 minutes ago

Namibia launches first ever space, science and tec ..

19 minutes ago

Russia's daily COVID-19 cases rise to multi-month ..

19 minutes ago

Thailand ramps up vaccination amid rising COVID-19 ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.