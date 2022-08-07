Man kills sister 'for honour'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :A man killed his sister "for honour" in Ram Dawami village under the jurisdiction of Kot Momin police precincts, here on Sunday.

According to police sources, Muhammad Mumtaz of Ram Dawami village had suspicions about the character of her sister, 18-year-old Ishrat Bibi.

On the day of the incident, he shot her dead after exchange of harsh words.

Police have shifted the body to nearby hospital for postmortem and are investigating the incident.