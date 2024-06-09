Man Kills Sister For 'honour'
Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2024 | 05:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) A married woman was killed by his brother for "honour" here at Musa Khan village in the jurisdiction of Sahiwal police station on Sunday.
Police said that Muhammad Khan, 34, of Musa Khan village suspected the character of his 19-year-old sister.
On the day of the incident, Muhammad Khan shot her dead after complaints from her husband about her character. Rescue 1122 and police reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital.
Recent Stories
ICC 20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and India
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024
Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..
ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season
Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural
Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England
AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad ..
Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts pr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AIOU holds KP chapter of convocation in Peshawar1 minute ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace, security, prosperity highlighted at ASEAN regional forum2 minutes ago
-
Man dies in road mishap in Bahawalpur2 minutes ago
-
13th death anniversary of Jamil Fakhri observed2 minutes ago
-
Training workshop on quality assurance held12 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz focusing on resolving public problems: MPA12 minutes ago
-
Old enmity claims two lives22 minutes ago
-
Violation of axel load management not be tolerated: Commissioner22 minutes ago
-
Body found from canal31 minutes ago
-
Foreign investment coming back to Pakistan under PM's leadership: Engr Amir Muqam31 minutes ago
-
NUML-ICCI to improve industry-academia linkages32 minutes ago