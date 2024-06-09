Man kills sister for 'honour'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) A married woman was killed by his brother for "honour" here at Musa Khan village in the jurisdiction of Sahiwal police station on Sunday.

Police said that Muhammad Khan, 34, of Musa Khan village suspected the character of his 19-year-old sister.

On the day of the incident, Muhammad Khan shot her dead after complaints from her husband about her character. Rescue 1122 and police reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital.