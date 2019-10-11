Man kills sister, her friend for honor in Lahore

Brother has killed his sister and her friend in the name of honor.A man killed his sister Rashida and her friend Murtaza in the name of honor at Raiwand (Lahore)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th October, 2019) Brother has killed his sister and her friend in the name of honor.A man killed his sister Rashida and her friend Murtaza in the name of honor at Raiwand (Lahore).

Police have registered case and arrested accused.

According to police both were strangled to death and police have arrested 22 years old Ali. Police further said that Murtaza was willing to marry Rashida. When he came to meet Rashida her brother became infuriated and killed both of them .Forensic lab teams and Raiwand police have collected evidences and started investigation