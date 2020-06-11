Man kills sister in Kasur

A man shot dead his young sister over some petty domestic matter in the area of Khuddiyan Khas,near here on Thursday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) -:A man shot dead his young sister over some petty domestic matter in the area of Khuddiyan Khas,near here on Thursday.

According to police sources, Shafqat Masih, resident of village Bhai Karehna quarreled with his sister Aima bibi over some petty issue. He got enraged and opened fire at his sibling. The girl succumbed to severe bullet injuries on the spot.