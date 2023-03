KOT ADDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :A man killed his sister-in-law following a domestic dispute at Chak 521/TDA, here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 and SHO Akbar Khan, the deceased woman was identified as Kalsoom Bibi wife of Abbas. The alleged outlaw opened fire at his sister-in-law. The Police concerned is investigating the incident.