Man Kills Sister In Law Over Family Feud

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2023 | 09:56 PM

A man allegedly shot dead his sister-in-law over a family feud in Kanyal village in the limits of New Airport Police station of Attock on Monday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :A man allegedly shot dead his sister-in-law over a family feud in Kanyal village in the limits of New Airport Police station of Attock on Monday.

Police sources said that wife of Rehmat Gull left her house in Rawalpindi after developing differences with his husband and starts living with her parents in Kanyal village.

On Monday when he came to her parent's house for reconciliation and during arguments, he took his pistol out of rage and shot dead his sister in law 44 years old Imtiaz Begum and fled away.

Police handed over the body after an autopsy at THQ hospital and launched a hunt to arrest the nominated accused after registration of a murder case against him.

