Man Kills Sister-in-law Over Property Dispute

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 02:47 PM

Man kills sister-in-law over property dispute

A man killed his sister-in-law over property dispute in Sanda, Lahore.As per media reports, the suspect identified as Aurangzeb was putting pressure over his sister-in-law, Fareeda Bibi to attain the possession of house when over infuriation

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th February, 2020) A man killed his sister-in-law over property dispute in Sanda, Lahore.As per media reports, the suspect identified as Aurangzeb was putting pressure over his sister-in-law, Fareeda Bibi to attain the possession of house when over infuriation, Aurangzeb opened fire at her and fled.

As a result, she died on the spot.Police reached the scene and shifted the dead into nearby local hospital for medico-legal formalities.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

