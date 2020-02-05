Man kills sister-in-law over property dispute

A man killed his sister-in-law over property dispute in Sanda, Lahore.As per media reports, the suspect identified as Aurangzeb was putting pressure over his sister-in-law, Fareeda Bibi to attain the possession of house when over infuriation

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th February, 2020) A man killed his sister-in-law over property dispute in Sanda, Lahore.As per media reports, the suspect identified as Aurangzeb was putting pressure over his sister-in-law, Fareeda Bibi to attain the possession of house when over infuriation, Aurangzeb opened fire at her and fled.

As a result, she died on the spot.Police reached the scene and shifted the dead into nearby local hospital for medico-legal formalities.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.