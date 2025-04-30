Man Kills Sister-in-law, Two Nephews For Property In Swabi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2025 | 06:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) A man in Zarobi Wand area of Swabi district, shot and killed his sister-in-law and two nephews over a property dispute, police informed on Wednesday.
Police said, the suspect, who is the uncle of the deceased children, first shot and killed his two nephews while they were working with a wheat thresher.
He later went to their home and fatally shot his sister-in-law, the mother of the children.
Police have registered a case and launched further investigation into the matter.
Recent Stories
Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI #DadiKnowsBest Campaign
PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh
Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding
Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress
Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM
Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man kills sister-in-law, two nephews for property in Swabi6 minutes ago
-
Pak Army war exercises continue following Indian false flag Pahalgam attack6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army retaliates strongly to Indian aggression, destroys an Indian checkpost along the LoC15 minutes ago
-
SCCI presents proposals for promotion of export through Pakistan Railways15 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister approves plan for modern safari park in Nowshera16 minutes ago
-
Four notorious dacoits arrested; cash, valuables recovered16 minutes ago
-
Entrepreneurial Fair at BZU offers new business opportunities to students: VC16 minutes ago
-
Two drug peddlers held, Ice recovered26 minutes ago
-
Govt Murray College Marks 81st Anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam's visit26 minutes ago
-
RD Ombudsman SBA visits PMH Nawabshah26 minutes ago
-
DC inspects hospitals, reviews health services26 minutes ago
-
Govt providing jobs opportunities abroad to 30,000 youth: CM Bugti35 minutes ago