Man kills sister-in-law, two nephews for property in Swabi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) A man in Zarobi Wand area of Swabi district, shot and killed his sister-in-law and two nephews over a property dispute, police informed on Wednesday.

Police said, the suspect, who is the uncle of the deceased children, first shot and killed his two nephews while they were working with a wheat thresher.

He later went to their home and fatally shot his sister-in-law, the mother of the children.

Police have registered a case and launched further investigation into the matter.