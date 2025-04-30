Open Menu

Man Kills Sister-in-law, Two Nephews For Property In Swabi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2025 | 06:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) A man in Zarobi Wand area of Swabi district, shot and killed his sister-in-law and two nephews over a property dispute, police informed on Wednesday.

Police said, the suspect, who is the uncle of the deceased children, first shot and killed his two nephews while they were working with a wheat thresher.

He later went to their home and fatally shot his sister-in-law, the mother of the children.

Police have registered a case and launched further investigation into the matter.

