Man kills sister in Okara

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) A man killed his sister in the Atari Road area of Hujrah Shah Muqeem on Sunday for failing the school exam, a private news channel and police reported.

According to the police, the incident occurred in the Atari Road area where a brother shot his sister for failing her ninth-grade exam.

The police reached the spot after the incident was reported and started the investigation process. The suspect fled from the scene after the murder, and raids are being conducted to catch him.

The police lodged an FIR against the suspect on the complaint of the victim’s mother.