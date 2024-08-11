Open Menu

Man Kills Sister In Okara

Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Man kills sister in Okara

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) A man killed his sister in the Atari Road area of Hujrah Shah Muqeem on Sunday for failing the school exam, a private news channel and police reported.

According to the police, the incident occurred in the Atari Road area where a brother shot his sister for failing her ninth-grade exam.

The police reached the spot after the incident was reported and started the investigation process. The suspect fled from the scene after the murder, and raids are being conducted to catch him.

The police lodged an FIR against the suspect on the complaint of the victim’s mother.

Related Topics

Murder Police Road Man Sunday FIR From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

21 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

22 hours ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

2 days ago
 realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Techno ..

Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival

2 days ago
 Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike d ..

Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza

2 days ago
 Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private p ..

Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan