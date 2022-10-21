Man kills sister in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :A woman was killed by her brother in Sargodha region in Jauharabad Police precincts, here on Friday.

Police said that Sheraz Hafeez, resident of Jauharabad, was suspicious about the character of her sister, Atya Bibi (24).

On Friday, the accused killed her with multiple blows of knife and fled. The police have registered a murder case and launched hunt for arrest of the accused.