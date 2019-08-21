Man kills sister in Sargodha

A woman was shot dead by her brother in Bhera police limits on Wednesda

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :A woman was shot dead by her brother in Bhera police limits on Wednesday.

The police said that Talat Hussain of Ameer Chand village gunned down his younger sister Misbah over doubt of her character, and fled.

The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.