UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Kills Sister In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 05:26 PM

Man kills sister in Sargodha

A woman was shot dead by her brother in Bhera police limits on Wednesda

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :A woman was shot dead by her brother in Bhera police limits on Wednesday.

The police said that Talat Hussain of Ameer Chand village gunned down his younger sister Misbah over doubt of her character, and fled.

The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Police Talat Hussain Women

Recent Stories

White House Confirms Trump Spoke With Macron About ..

2 minutes ago

Usman Dar hails govt's steps towards the solution ..

2 minutes ago

49 KPK state rest houses to be opened for public b ..

2 minutes ago

AED7 million to redevelop Abu Dhabi&#039;s Cornich ..

16 minutes ago

PHC orders to reestablish Mansehra toll plaza till ..

8 minutes ago

Section 144 imposed as part of Muharram security m ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.