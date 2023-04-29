Man kills sister on 'honour' issues

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :A man killed his sister on so-called 'honour' issues in Kalabagh area on Saturday.

Police said Wayaat Khan (38), a resident of Kot Chandna, had objection over his sister Skeena Bibi's relationship with some persons.

On the day of the incident, he shot dead his 28-year-old sister after exchange of harsh words on the issue.

Further investigation was under way by the police concerned.