Man Kills Sister On 'honour' Issues
Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2023 | 01:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :A man killed his sister on so-called 'honour' issues in Kalabagh area on Saturday.
Police said Wayaat Khan (38), a resident of Kot Chandna, had objection over his sister Skeena Bibi's relationship with some persons.
On the day of the incident, he shot dead his 28-year-old sister after exchange of harsh words on the issue.
Further investigation was under way by the police concerned.