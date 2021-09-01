Man kills sister over domestic issues

A woman was killed by her brother over domestic issues here in Shahpur police limits on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :A woman was killed by her brother over domestic issues here in Shahpur police limits on Wednesday.

Police said that the incident took place in muhallah Eid Gah,Shahpur where accused Munir Hussain shot her sister Ghulam Fiza dead over minor issues and fled from the scene.The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

A case was registered against the accused,while further investigation was underway.