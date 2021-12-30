UrduPoint.com

Man Kills Sister Over Domestic Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2021 | 03:40 PM

Man kills sister over domestic issues

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :A man shot dead his sister over domestic issues in the precincts of Shahpur police station, here on Thursday.

Police said that Rizwan, resident of Silika village, had some issues with his family.

On the day of incident, he demanded money from his sister Mehwish but she refused to give him.

Over this, he shot Mehwish dead and fled.

Police reached the spot and shifted the body to THQ hospital, Shahpur for postmortem.

Further investigation was under way, said police.

Related Topics

Dead Police Police Station Man Shahpur Money Family From

Recent Stories

Martyrdom of Iranian General Qasim Soleimani was a ..

Martyrdom of Iranian General Qasim Soleimani was a tragic accident for the Musli ..

8 minutes ago
 Kremlin Says Putin, Biden Phone Talks Originated i ..

Kremlin Says Putin, Biden Phone Talks Originated in Moscow's Initiative

4 minutes ago
 Kiev Not Ruling Out Zelenskyy-Biden Conversation A ..

Kiev Not Ruling Out Zelenskyy-Biden Conversation After US Leader's Talk With Put ..

4 minutes ago
 FAHR announces work from home policy for mothers w ..

FAHR announces work from home policy for mothers working for federal government

21 minutes ago
 Four soldiers killed in Mali attack

Four soldiers killed in Mali attack

4 minutes ago
 Kremlin Suggests Listening to Voices in Kiev That ..

Kremlin Suggests Listening to Voices in Kiev That Do Not Record Russian Military ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.