Man kills sister over domestic issues

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :A man shot dead his sister over domestic issues in the precincts of Shahpur police station, here on Thursday.

Police said that Rizwan, resident of Silika village, had some issues with his family.

On the day of incident, he demanded money from his sister Mehwish but she refused to give him.

Over this, he shot Mehwish dead and fled.

Police reached the spot and shifted the body to THQ hospital, Shahpur for postmortem.

Further investigation was under way, said police.