Man Kills Sister Over Marriage Issue In Faisalabad
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 04:49 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :A youth shot his sister dead over a marriage dispute in City Tandlianwala police limits on Saturday.
A police spokesman said 22-year-old Nasreen was gunned down by the accused,Iqbal, over themarriage dispute.
The police took the body into custody and started investigation to arrest the accused who fled.