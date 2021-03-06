UrduPoint.com
Man Kills Sister Over Marriage Issue In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 04:49 PM

Man kills sister over marriage issue in faisalabad

A youth shot his sister dead over a marriage dispute in City Tandlianwala police limits on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :A youth shot his sister dead over a marriage dispute in City Tandlianwala police limits on Saturday.

A police spokesman said 22-year-old Nasreen was gunned down by the accused,Iqbal, over themarriage dispute.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation to arrest the accused who fled.

