Man kills sister over marriage issue in faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :A youth shot his sister dead over a marriage dispute in City Tandlianwala police limits on Saturday.

A police spokesman said 22-year-old Nasreen was gunned down by the accused,Iqbal, over themarriage dispute.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation to arrest the accused who fled.