Man kills sister over monetary dispute

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :A man shot dead his sister over a monetary dispute in the area of Dijkot police station.

A police spokesman said here on Monday that one Asim of Chak No 272-RB demanded money from his sister Nida, but she refused, which enraged him and he shot dead his sister.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation. The killer fled the crime scene, he added.