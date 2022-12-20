UrduPoint.com

Man Kills Sister Over Money Dispute

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2022 | 07:52 PM

A man shot dead his sister over money dispute in the limits of Taxila Police station on Tuesday.

Muhammad Afzaal, husband of the deceased told the police that his brother in law Siraj Akhter came to his house and demanded money from his sister as she refused to lend him the money, he took out his pistol and shot her dead.

The accused managed to flee from the scene. Police started search operation to nab the culprit.

