Man kills sister over property

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :A man shot dead his sister over a property dispute, in the limits of Kur police station.

Police said on Monday that Kausar Bibi along with her spouse was watering the crops in Thatha Sajawal when her brother Madad Ali shot her dead over property issue andfled the scene.

Police were looking into the matter.