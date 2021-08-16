UrduPoint.com

Man Kills Sister Over Property

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 03:00 PM

A man shot dead his sister over a property dispute, in the limits of Kur police station

A man shot dead his sister over a property dispute, in the limits of Kur police station.

Police said on Monday that Kausar Bibi along with her spouse was watering the crops in Thatha Sajawal when her brother Madad Ali shot her dead over property issue andfled the scene.

Police were looking into the matter.

