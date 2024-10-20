Man kills sister over property dispute

MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) A man allegedly shot dead his sister after she demanded her rightful share in the property in limits of city police station Kot Addu.

According to details, Rabia Bibi,38,resident of Ward no.

14-A Kot Addu demanded a share in inheritance on which her brother Asghar Ali got angry. After exchange of harsh arguments, he opened fire and killed his sister and fled away from the crime scene.

Police registered a case on the report of deceased's husband and launched investigation.

APP/shn-sak