Man Kills Sister Over Property Dispute
Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2024 | 01:20 PM
MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) A man allegedly shot dead his sister after she demanded her rightful share in the property in limits of city police station Kot Addu.
According to details, Rabia Bibi,38,resident of Ward no.
14-A Kot Addu demanded a share in inheritance on which her brother Asghar Ali got angry. After exchange of harsh arguments, he opened fire and killed his sister and fled away from the crime scene.
Police registered a case on the report of deceased's husband and launched investigation.
APP/shn-sak
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024
Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..
Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day
Football: English Premier League results
Tennis: Almaty ATP results
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival
Football: English Championship results
LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues
Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October
Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..
Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Six killed, nine in critical condition after drinking poisonous liquor in Nowshera2 minutes ago
-
Online registration begins under 'Transfer of livestock assets to widows project'2 minutes ago
-
Shahid Imran calls for viable policies to address food insecurity2 minutes ago
-
PPP's leader anticipates a constitutional amendment approval soon22 minutes ago
-
Senator Samina Zehri, PM's aide Romina Khurshid agree to promote climate justice agenda32 minutes ago
-
Dengue cases surge with 97 new infections reported32 minutes ago
-
Amendment bill to be approved by cabinet today: Law Minister3 hours ago
-
Cabinet briefed on 26th Constitutional Amendment3 hours ago
-
Constitutional amendment draft to be presented in Cabinet today: Azam Tarar11 hours ago
-
PM given detailed briefing over 26th constitutional amendment11 hours ago
-
NA security tightened for Sunday's session, visitors entry restricted12 hours ago
-
Political parties reach on consensus on ‘Constitutional Amendment Draft’: Maulana Fazl12 hours ago