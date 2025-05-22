Man kills sister over suspicion

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) A man killed his sister over suspicion of loose character in Nishatabad police area.

According to police sources here Thursday, accused Shan Ali strangled his sister Sobia Bibi (30) to death over the suspicion of here illicit relation.

Police have shifted the body to mortuary for autopsy. A case was registered against the accused.