Man kills sister over suspicions

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) ::A man strangulated his sister in the name of honour in Sadar Jaranwala police precincts.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that Amina Bibi, daughter of Noor Ahmad, had been divorced by her husband and she was living with her parents in Saim Quarters in Jaranwala.

Her brother Parvaiz was suspicious of character of his sister.

He quarreled with her and later strangled her when she was sleeping. The police took the body into custody and started investigation.