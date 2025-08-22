Man kills son

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) A man allegedly killed his son by hitting him with a brick during a quarrel near Qasuri Chowk, MA Jinnah Road, here on Friday.

A Rescue-1122 spokesman, quoting relatives said, the father and his son had gone upstairs to sleep at night.

Muhammad Ashraf (40) and his father Abdul Shakoor had an exchange of arguments over alleged narcotics addiction of the deceased son.

The father allegedly hit his son with a brick that proved fatal, rescuers said adding that Muhammad Ashraf died there. Police have taken the body into possession for further legal action.