Man Kills Son As Pistol Goes Off

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2023 | 05:30 PM

A boy was fatally shot by his father as he cleaned a pistol in his home at Haji Pura Road on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :A boy was fatally shot by his father as he cleaned a pistol in his home at Haji Pura Road on Saturday.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, Habib Ullah was cleaning his pistol when it went off accidentally and a bullet hit his 2-year-old son, Rehmat Ullah. He died instantly. Rescue 1122 shifted the body to hospital.

