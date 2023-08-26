Man kills son as pistol goes off

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :A boy was fatally shot by his father as he cleaned a pistol in his home at Haji Pura Road on Saturday.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, Habib Ullah was cleaning his pistol when it went off accidentally and a bullet hit his 2-year-old son, Rehmat Ullah. He died instantly. Rescue 1122 shifted the body to hospital.