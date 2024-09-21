Man Kills Son, Daughter-in-law
Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2024 | 08:30 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) A man killed his son and daughter-in-law over a domestic dispute at Shahzad Colony Chowk Sarwar Shaheed on Saturday.
According to Rescue 1122 sources, 30-year old Shahid Hussain s/o Ghulam Shabbir had a dispute with his family members over some domestic issues.
On Saturday, he exchanged arguments with his father, Ghulam Shabbir.
In a fit of anger, Ghulam Shabbir shot his son Shahid Hussain and daughter-in-law dead.
The police reached the spot and arrested the accused and also recovered the weapon from his possession.
Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police started an investigation into the incident and shifted the bodies to hospital for autopsy, police sources added.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October
Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan
Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, China strengthen energy partnership at Silk Route Expo10 minutes ago
-
Distt admin launches fumigation against dengue to prevent disease11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Study Center organizes seminar, camp for thalassemia11 minutes ago
-
Health Advisor KP crackdowns against spurious drugs11 minutes ago
-
CTD arrests five suspects in 65 IBOs across Punjab21 minutes ago
-
India-sponsored sham elections in IIOJK not substitute for right of self-determination: AJK PM21 minutes ago
-
Police performance targets reviewed21 minutes ago
-
DC asks officials to remove encroachment, inspect LGP shops on daily basis21 minutes ago
-
IG releases Rs1.55 mln for medical expenses of police personnel21 minutes ago
-
Peace establishment, protection of every citizen task of state: CM Bugti21 minutes ago
-
98th birth anniversary of Madam Noor Jehan observed21 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary assures business community of addressing infrastructure, other issues in Hyderabad21 minutes ago