Man Kills Son, Daughter-in-law

Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2024 | 08:30 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) A man killed his son and daughter-in-law over a domestic dispute at Shahzad Colony Chowk Sarwar Shaheed on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 30-year old Shahid Hussain s/o Ghulam Shabbir had a dispute with his family members over some domestic issues.

On Saturday, he exchanged arguments with his father, Ghulam Shabbir.

In a fit of anger, Ghulam Shabbir shot his son Shahid Hussain and daughter-in-law dead.

The police reached the spot and arrested the accused and also recovered the weapon from his possession.

Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police started an investigation into the incident and shifted the bodies to hospital for autopsy, police sources added.

