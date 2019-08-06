Man kills son for 'making noise' in Sialkot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :A man allegedly killed his minor son, Bilal for making noise while playing with other children in the street near their house in village Baqirpur-Head Marala, here on Tuesday.

According to police, Muhammad Kazim had asked his four-year-old son Bilal and other children not to make noise in the street.

When they did not stop, he became angery, and hit his son to the ground. The minor received serious head injuries and died on-the-spot.

Police have arrested the accused and registered a case against him on the report of his wife, Zahida Bibi.