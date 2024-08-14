Man Kills Son-in-law
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2024 | 09:50 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) A man shot and killed his son-in-law over domestic dispute in village Ballra, Fatehjang town, Attock district on Wednesday.
According to police, Zeeshan Faisal married Nadeem Khan's daughter three years ago, but differences arose and she returned to her parents' home.
Despite reconciliation efforts, the issue remained unresolved.
Nadeem Khan and his son forcibly entered Zeeshan's house and shot him with a pistol before fleeing.
Police registered a case under sections 302, 321 and 449 of the Pakistan Penal Code and launched a hunt to arrest the accused.
The body was handed over to the family after autopsy.
