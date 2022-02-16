Man kills son in the limits of Lundianwala police station

UrduPoint.com

A man tortured his son to death over his refusal to do domestic works, in the limits of Lundianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :A man tortured his son to death over his refusal to do domestic works, in the limits of Lundianwala police station.

Police said on Wednesday that Munir, resident of Chak No.59/7 got infuriated after his son Shan Ali refused to do some domestic works.

In a fit of rage, Munir tied his son with a rope and tortured him severely.

Shan Ali received serious injuries and died on the spot.

The police sent the corpse to mortuary for postmortem.

A case has been registered against the accused.

