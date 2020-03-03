UrduPoint.com
Man Kills Son, Injures 2 Women Over Property Issue In Sargodha

Tue 03rd March 2020 | 03:50 PM

A man was murdered while two other women injured in an incident of firing in Bhalwal Sadder police limits on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :A man was murdered while two other women injured in an incident of firing in Bhalwal Sadder police limits on Tuesday.

Police sources said that Shoukat Hayat resident of Chak 26/NB Tehsil Bhalwal had difference with his son Muhammad Zafar over the distribution of property.

On the day of incident they quarreled over the matter at home; in a fit of rage the accused father has opened indiscriminate firing as a result his son Zafar died on the spot while his wife Nasreen and daughter Sadia Bibi injured.

The injured were shifted to DHQ hospital.

Police have registered case against the accused and started investigation.

