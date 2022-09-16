Man kills son, injures other

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :A man allegedly cut throats of his two minor children in Millat Town here on Friday.

Two-year-old Ayyan died on the spot while four-year-old Sheron was shifted to a local hospital in a critical condition.

Police said the accused, Irfan of Chak No 202-RB, after quarreling with his wife cut throats of the children with a sharp-edged weapon.

On information, police reached the site and arrested the accused. Police recovered weaponand collected forensic evidence from the site.