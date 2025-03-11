Man kills son, injures wife over domestic dispute

In a horrifying incident in the suburban area of Thatta Sadiqabad, Jahanian Tehsil, a man brutally assaulted his wife and son with bricks due to financial struggles and domestic issues

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) In a horrifying incident in the suburban area of Thatta Sadiqabad, Jahanian Tehsil, a man brutally assaulted his wife and son with bricks due to financial struggles and domestic issues. Samina Bibi (35) suffered serious injuries, while her 5-year-old son, Muzammil, succumbed to the brutal attack on the spot.

Upon receiving information, Thatta Sadiqabad Police and Rescue 1122 rushed to the scene, shifting the injured woman to the hospital for medical treatment.

The police have arrested the suspect, identified as Tariq Khokhar, who confessed to the heinous crime, citing domestic disputes as the reason behind his violent act.

Meanwhile, the deceased child’s body and the injured mother were transported to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Jahanian, for further medical and legal procedures.

A case has been registered against the suspect, and police have assured that legal action will be taken as per the law.