Man Kills Son, Injures Wife Over Domestic Dispute
Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2025 | 11:03 PM
In a horrifying incident in the suburban area of Thatta Sadiqabad, Jahanian Tehsil, a man brutally assaulted his wife and son with bricks due to financial struggles and domestic issues
Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) In a horrifying incident in the suburban area of Thatta Sadiqabad, Jahanian Tehsil, a man brutally assaulted his wife and son with bricks due to financial struggles and domestic issues. Samina Bibi (35) suffered serious injuries, while her 5-year-old son, Muzammil, succumbed to the brutal attack on the spot.
Upon receiving information, Thatta Sadiqabad Police and Rescue 1122 rushed to the scene, shifting the injured woman to the hospital for medical treatment.
The police have arrested the suspect, identified as Tariq Khokhar, who confessed to the heinous crime, citing domestic disputes as the reason behind his violent act.
Meanwhile, the deceased child’s body and the injured mother were transported to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Jahanian, for further medical and legal procedures.
A case has been registered against the suspect, and police have assured that legal action will be taken as per the law.
Recent Stories
Man kills son, injures wife over domestic dispute
Rescue1122 transfers 300 officials, assigns them new duties
Car lifter arrested in injured condition
IHC declares appointment of PSP officers beyond limit in FIA as illegal
Fauzia Viqar reaffirms commitment to child rights, protection
LHC introduces digital reforms for enhanced efficiency
Aijaz Laghari held meetings, solved party worker issues
Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison
AJK Wild Life, Fisheries Deptt clarifies media reports about alleged drug smuggl ..
Rubina Khalid highlights women's role in social cohesion and inclusive democracy
ATC sets March 17 hearing for PTI MPA Ali Shah's bail plea
Ayaz condemns terrorist attack on Jaffer Express in Balochistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man kills son, injures wife over domestic dispute2 minutes ago
-
Rescue1122 transfers 300 officials, assigns them new duties7 minutes ago
-
Car lifter arrested in injured condition7 minutes ago
-
IHC declares appointment of PSP officers beyond limit in FIA as illegal7 minutes ago
-
Fauzia Viqar reaffirms commitment to child rights, protection7 minutes ago
-
LHC introduces digital reforms for enhanced efficiency7 minutes ago
-
Aijaz Laghari held meetings, solved party worker issues11 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison11 minutes ago
-
Rubina Khalid highlights women's role in social cohesion and inclusive democracy55 minutes ago
-
ATC sets March 17 hearing for PTI MPA Ali Shah's bail plea55 minutes ago
-
Ayaz condemns terrorist attack on Jaffer Express in Balochistan55 minutes ago
-
F-9 harassment case: court grants bail to accused55 minutes ago