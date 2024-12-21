Man Kills Son, Injures Wife Over Family Dispute
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2024 | 04:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) A man shot his son dead and injured his wife over domestic issues here at Suraj Miani Road on Saturday.
According to Rescue 1122, the incident occurred when Zafar Abbas exchanged harsh words with his wife and son.
In a fit of rage, he opened fire at them, killing his son instantly and injuring his wife, who was shot in the shoulder.
The deceased was identified as Qamar Abbas (30) and the injured woman Shareen Zahra (55). Rescue teams provided immediate medical assistance to the injured woman and shifted her to Nishtar Hospital. Police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorrow
UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight creativity, innovation
Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infiltrate through Pak-Afghan bord ..
Immunization, polio drops proposed as mandatory for ID cards, B-Form and passpor ..
Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairouan Poetry Festival in Tunisia
Ajman Ruler opens Aisha Mosque in Morocco
UAE condemns car ramming attack at market in Germany
Islamic finance in UAE: Rapid growth, leadership in sustainability
PSX experiences negative trend, investors lose billions of rupees
25 individuals convicted by military courts in connection with May 9 riots: ISPR
DEWA scores 100% in International Digital Customer Experience Standard
Driver kills at least two after ramming into crowd at German Christmas market
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC orders designating separate lanes for motorcycles2 minutes ago
-
Polio-free Punjab is CM's mission: Khawaja Imran2 minutes ago
-
Criminal arrested in DI Khan, weapon recovered2 minutes ago
-
Man kills son, injures wife over family dispute2 minutes ago
-
Five criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recovered2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Navy ships visit Kuwait, Iraq11 minutes ago
-
Distt. administration seals cosmetics manufacturing unit, arrests owner12 minutes ago
-
Veterinary Drug and Vaccine symposium 2024 kicks off in Beijing12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan terms US official’s alleged perception over its missile capabilities as unfounded12 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Hafeez Jalandhari observed12 minutes ago
-
Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infiltrate through Pak-Afghan border12 minutes ago
-
Immunization, polio drops proposed as mandatory for ID cards, B-Form and passports21 minutes ago