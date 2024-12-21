Open Menu

Man Kills Son, Injures Wife Over Family Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Man kills son, injures wife over family dispute

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) A man shot his son dead and injured his wife over domestic issues here at Suraj Miani Road on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, the incident occurred when Zafar Abbas exchanged harsh words with his wife and son.

In a fit of rage, he opened fire at them, killing his son instantly and injuring his wife, who was shot in the shoulder.

The deceased was identified as Qamar Abbas (30) and the injured woman Shareen Zahra (55). Rescue teams provided immediate medical assistance to the injured woman and shifted her to Nishtar Hospital. Police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Police Road Wife Man Rescue 1122 Women

Recent Stories

Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorro ..

Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorrow

2 minutes ago
 UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight cr ..

UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight creativity, innovation

12 minutes ago
 Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infi ..

Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infiltrate through Pak-Afghan bord ..

12 minutes ago
 Immunization, polio drops proposed as mandatory fo ..

Immunization, polio drops proposed as mandatory for ID cards, B-Form and passpor ..

21 minutes ago
 Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairou ..

Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairouan Poetry Festival in Tunisia

41 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler opens Aisha Mosque in Morocco

Ajman Ruler opens Aisha Mosque in Morocco

41 minutes ago
UAE condemns car ramming attack at market in Germa ..

UAE condemns car ramming attack at market in Germany

42 minutes ago
 Islamic finance in UAE: Rapid growth, leadership i ..

Islamic finance in UAE: Rapid growth, leadership in sustainability

42 minutes ago
 PSX experiences negative trend, investors lose bil ..

PSX experiences negative trend, investors lose billions of rupees

2 hours ago
 25 individuals convicted by military courts in con ..

25 individuals convicted by military courts in connection with May 9 riots: ISPR

3 hours ago
 DEWA scores 100% in International Digital Customer ..

DEWA scores 100% in International Digital Customer Experience Standard

3 hours ago
 Driver kills at least two after ramming into crowd ..

Driver kills at least two after ramming into crowd at German Christmas market

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan