Man kills son, injures wife over family dispute

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) A man shot his son dead and injured his wife over domestic issues here at Suraj Miani Road on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, the incident occurred when Zafar Abbas exchanged harsh words with his wife and son.

In a fit of rage, he opened fire at them, killing his son instantly and injuring his wife, who was shot in the shoulder.

The deceased was identified as Qamar Abbas (30) and the injured woman Shareen Zahra (55). Rescue teams provided immediate medical assistance to the injured woman and shifted her to Nishtar Hospital. Police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.