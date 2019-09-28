UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Kills Son, Wife In Multan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 05:04 PM

Man kills son, wife in Multan

A man killed his second wife and son at Hamidpur Kanora, here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) : A man killed his second wife and son at Hamidpur Kanora, here on Saturday.

According to police, Bashir Ahmed suspected that his son Israr (22) and his second wife Sakeena Bibi (25) had illicit relations.

In a fit of rage, Bashir with the abatement of another son Saeed killed Israr and Sakeena Bibi with a blow of axe.

Muzaffarabad police have arrested the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Wife Man

Recent Stories

EU and WWF to celebrate Climate Diplomacy Day

2 minutes ago

Special Congressional Recognition of AJK President ..

20 minutes ago

OIC states must launch BDS campaign against India: ..

20 minutes ago

Awareness starts against attack of insects on cott ..

2 minutes ago

Patwari arrested for corruption in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

ICCI for focusing on hydro, renewable energy to p ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.