Man kills son, wife in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) : A man killed his second wife and son at Hamidpur Kanora, here on Saturday.

According to police, Bashir Ahmed suspected that his son Israr (22) and his second wife Sakeena Bibi (25) had illicit relations.

In a fit of rage, Bashir with the abatement of another son Saeed killed Israr and Sakeena Bibi with a blow of axe.

Muzaffarabad police have arrested the accused and started investigation.