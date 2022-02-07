UrduPoint.com

Man Kills Spouse

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2022 | 03:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :A man killed his wife over domestic issues here in the jurisdiction of Mitha Tiwana police station.

A police spokesman said on Monday that accused Faisal Shahzad, resident of Rooda village, often quarreled with his wife Sumaira Bibi (25) over domestic matters.

On the day of incident the couple exchanged harsh words and in a fit of rage Faisal Shahzad allegedly shot dead his wife and fled from the scene.

The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem. Concerned police registered case against the accused and started investigation.

