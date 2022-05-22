Man kills spouse

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :A man has killed his wife over a domestic issue near here in the precincts of Khurarianwala police station.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that accused Zeeshan, resident of chak 200-RB Lathianwala, got enraged after an altercation with his wife Fauiza over a domestic issue.

Over the issue, the accused along with his brother Saleem allegedly killed Fauzia and hanged her body with a ceiling fan in her house to cover up the crime.

However, the police registered a murder case on the complain of Naveed, brother of victim, and started investigation.